expand
Ad Spot

April 22, 2021

William McKinley Davenport

By Staff Report

Published 5:15 pm Wednesday, April 21, 2021

William McKinley Davenport, 84 of Cumberland, went home to be with the Lord on April 18.

He is survived by a daughter, Laureen Elaine Jordan; four granddaughters, Latisa Ramos (Garcia), Minister Latanya Davenport, Ranata and Georgette Booker; ten great-grandchildren, seven great-great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

A public viewing will be held on Friday, April 23, from 1 – 6 p.m. at the Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home in Cumberland. Graveside services will take place on Saturday, April 24, at 1 p.m. in the Davenport Family Cemetery, Cumberland.

www.mariangraythomasfuneralhome.com

More News

Colleges mull requiring COVID vaccinations

Kinne chosen to attend Boys State

Radford ends Lancer golf team’s best season ever

Marijuana legalization forcing area K-9s into retirement