11 Tigers named to ODAC teams

Hampden-Sydney placed 11 student-athletes on the 2021 All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Men’s Lacrosse Teams, including four First Team, five Second Team, and two Third Team selections.

Earning First Team All-ODAC honors were senior faceoff specialist Jake Brummett of Glen Rock, Pennsylvania, junior midfielder and team captain Sean Duffy of Ambler, Pennsylvania, senior attack and team captain Jared Medwar of Apex, North Carolina and defenseman Canevin Wallace of Annapolis, Maryland.

Garnering Second Team All-ODAC accolades were junior long-stick midfielder Grayson Ackaway of Virginia Beach, senior midfielder Charlie Doetzer of Holly Springs, North Carolina, senior attack and team captain Jack Hayden of Apex, North Carolina, junior defenseman Henry Hitt of Annapolis, Maryland, and sophomore defenseman Nick Morgan of Issaquah, Washington. Receiving Third Team All-ODAC honors were senior short-stick defenseman Presley Miller of Annapolis, Maryland and junior goalie Will Perry of Roanoke.

“As a lacrosse program, we are proud that 11 of our student-athletes have been recognized on the All-ODAC teams,” head coach Jason Rostan said. “This recognition is well-earned to each man, and very special within one of the top lacrosse conferences nationally. These young men, and their teammates, did an awesome job in every way this year, leading our team to a highly successful season this spring.”

Jake Brummett finishes his time at H-SC as one of the top face-off specialists in program history. He was named the ODAC Player of the Week on April 3 as well as named to the USILA National Team of the Week on April 28. This spring Brummett went 195-289 (.675) from the X including a stretch late in the season going 75-83 (.903). He also led the team with 141 ground balls while scoring four goals and six assists. For his career, the two-time All-ODAC honoree ranks third all-time in ground balls with 435. He was named an Inside Lacrosse All-American in 2020.

Sean Duffy, the 2019 ODAC and VaSID Rookie of the Year, started 14 games while playing in all 15 for the Tigers this season. He scored 24 goals and added four assists this spring. He scooped up 19 ground balls and forced two caused turnovers. So far in his career, the two-time All-ODAC honoree has 62 goals and 21 assists.

A Pre-Season United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA) All-American, Jared Medwar started all 15 games for the Tigers this season. He was once named to the USILA National Team of the Week (4/13) as well as the ODAC Player of the Week (3/1). He finished the season with 37 goals, 22 assists, 31 ground balls and six caused turnovers. For his career, he started all 58 games the Tigers played during his four seasons. A two-time All-ODAC honoree, Medwar finishes his career with 124 goals, 62 assists, 93 ground balls and 16 caused turnovers. He ranks in several career categories including points (9th), goals (9th), and assists (12th).

Canevin Wallace started all 15 games this spring for the Tigers. Playing on the defensive side of the field, he forced 21 caused turnovers while scooping up 40 ground balls. A three-time All-ODAC honoree, Wallace finished his four years with 124 ground balls and 60 caused turnovers. He also added an assist in 2020.

Grayson Ackaway played in 14 games this spring for H-SC. He scored a goal in six different games while picking up 23 ground balls and causing eight turnovers. In his first three seasons he has six goals, one assist, 58 ground balls and 24 caused turnovers.

Charlie Doetzer started 14 of 15 games this spring for the Tigers. This spring he scored 14 goals while adding 11 assists. He also picked up 12 ground balls and forced three caused turnovers. For his career, Doetzer finishes with 33 goals, 39 assists, 67 ground balls and 17 caused turnovers. His 72 points ranks 20th in program history for points by a midfielder.

Jack Hayden has played in 79 games for the Tigers while starting 39 of those. This spring he tallied 31 goals, 16 assists, four ground balls and one caused turnover. Hayden ranks 15th in career points (156), 13th in career goals (107), and tied for 21st in career assists (49). He has been named to an All-ODAC team twice during his career.

A two-time All-ODAC honoree, Henry Hitt started all 15 games this spring. While playing defense, he scored a pair of goals to go along with 24 ground balls and nine caused turnovers. During his three seasons so far, Hitt has accumulated 66 ground balls, 27 caused turnovers and two goals.

Nick Morgan earns his All-ODAC honors in the first full season he has played in. Playing and starting all 15 games, Morgan scooped up 32 ground balls and forced 24 turnovers. He also added four goals and three assists this spring. In his two seasons for H-SC he has 44 ground balls, 27 caused turnovers, five goals and two assists.

Presley Miller played in all 15 games this spring for the Tigers. He finished the season with 12 ground balls and 15 caused turnovers while adding two goals and four assists on the offensive side of the field. Miller currently has 39 ground balls, 21 caused turnovers, three goals, and six assists in his career.

Will Perry started 13 of 15 games this spring for H-SC. He played in 630:53 minutes this season while making 114 saves. He finished with an 11-2 record this spring. Perry picked up 70 ground balls while also forcing five turnovers.

As a team this spring, the Tigers went 12-3 including a 10-game win-streak that included a 14-12 win over Washington and Lee, giving the Generals their first ODAC regular season loss since April 2017. The Tigers outscored their opponents 247 to 158 while nearly doubling up on assists with a 142 to 76 advantage. H-SC tallied 630 ground balls and forced 160 turnovers this spring.