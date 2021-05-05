5 Tigers named All-American

The Hampden-Sydney College lacrosse team extended its streak of years with an All-American as the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA) named its 2021 Division III list of All-Americans. Recent graduates Jake Brummett, Jared Medwar, and Canevin Wallace along with junior Sean Duffy and sophomore Nick Morgan were named all named honorable mentions.

“This national recognition is certainly special and well-earned by these student-athletes,” Head Coach Jason Rostan said. “These five players and others worked extremely hard and had great years, leading our team to a strong season. In most cases, any individual honors are earned largely through the overall success of a team and that was certainly the case for us this spring – we are proud of each member of our 2021 team for his role in our team’s success, which paved the way for post-season individual honors.”

All five Tigers were named to the All-ODAC team earlier this month with Brummett, Medwar, Wallace, and Duffy being named First Team and Morgan being a Second Team selection.

Jake Brummett finished his time at H-SC as one of the top face-off specialists in program history. He was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Player of the Week on April 3 as well as named to the USILA National Team of the Week on April 28. This spring Jake went 195-289 (.675) from the X including a stretch late in the season going 75-83 (.903). He also led the team with 141 ground balls while scoring four goals and six assists. For his career, the two-time All-ODAC honoree ranks third all-time in ground balls with 435. Jake is now a two-time All-American after being named to the Inside Lacrosse team in 2020.

Jared Medwar followed up a Pre-Season USILA All-American nod with his honorable mention selection after the 2021 season. He started all 15 games for the Tigers this season. Medwar was once named to the USILA National Team of the Week (4/13) as well as the ODAC Player of the Week (3/1). He finished the season with 37 goals, 22 assists, 31 ground balls and six caused turnovers. For his career, Jared started all 58 games the Tigers played during his four seasons. A two-time All-ODAC honoree, he finished his career with 124 goals, 62 assists, 93 ground balls and 16 caused turnovers. He ranks in several career categories including points (9th), goals (9th), and assists (12th).

Canevin Wallace started all 15 games this spring for the Tigers. Playing on the defensive side of the field, he forced 21 caused turnovers while scooping up 40 ground balls. A three-time All-ODAC honoree, Wallace finished his four years with 124 ground balls and 60 caused turnovers. He also added an assist in 2020. This is Wallace’s first All-American honors.

Sean Duffy, the 2019 ODAC and Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) Rookie of the Year, started 14 games while playing in all 15 for the Tigers this season. He scored 24 goals and added four assists this spring. He scooped up 19 ground balls and forced two caused turnovers. So far in his career, the two-time All-ODAC honoree has 62 goals and 21 assists. This is Duffy’s first All-American honors.

Nick Morgan earns his All-American honors in the first full season he has played in. Playing and starting all 15 games, Morgan scooped up 32 ground balls and forced 24 turnovers. He also added four goals and three assists this spring. In his two seasons for H-SC he has 44 ground balls, 27 caused turnovers, five goals and two assists.