Alvin B. King, 91 of Prospect, formerly of Honey Brook, Pennsylvania, died Friday, May 21, one week after receiving a cancer diagnosis.

Alvin enjoyed working, owning his own sawmill, until a logging accident ended that career. He then embraced various jobs including maintenance at Tel Hai Retirement Community and Baldwin Electric. He had an adventurous spirit, embraced life and new ventures, including moving to Virginia after living 82 years in Honey Brook. In his later years he was known for his consistency in visiting elderly folks and he volunteered at a nursing home visiting his assigned patients. He mastered the art of visiting sick persons with his short visits and quiet presence.

He is survived by five children, Renee King, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Jeff King and wife, Chris, of Prospect, Reuben King, of Honey Brook, Pennsylvania, Janet Yoder and husband, Denton, of Shawsville and Leon King and wife, Shelly, of Morgantown, Pennsylvania; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Fannie, and all of his siblings, Sylvanus, Elmer, John, Rebecca, Mary Fisher, Naaman, Ruth, Abner, Aquilla and Miriam Young.

A funeral service was held 3 p.m., Monday, May 24, at Trinity Mennonite Church, Prospect, with Pastor Dave Edmonston officiating. Burial followed in Olive Branch Cemetery.

The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Sunday, May 23, at Trinity Mennonite Church.

Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service served the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.