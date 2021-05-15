Buckingham grads receive words of wisdom

The 133 graduates in Buckingham High School’s Class of 2021 received some quality words of wisdom Saturday at the school’s graduation ceremony.

Principal Patti Branch reminded the students to live in the moment and to be kind as they move through the rest of their lives. Virginia Tech bound Salutatorian Wesley Snoddy, who joined the class as a sophomore, reminded his fellow students to treasure the small-town vibe that they likely take for granted. Valedictorian Olivia Trimble, who will attend the University of Virginia in the fall, revealed she was $500 richer after a wager with her dad on whether or not she could be valedictorian gave her some extra motivation.

The most heart-felt words of the day may have come from Justin Trent Parran who picked up his diploma, walked to the end of the platform and yelled, “Mom, I did it,” before stepping down.

William Stanley and Imajen Tawney followed with similar shoutouts to family members.

The morning gathering on the school’s football field celebrated the accomplishments of a class who spent three months of their junior year and almost the entire senior year of school adjusting to learning in a virtual environment.