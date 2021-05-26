Cases continue to decline

COVID-19 cases are continuing to reach phenomenal lows both locally and statewide, and new, mobile vaccination clinics now make it easier than ever to find a convenient time and place to get immunized.

According to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), the commonwealth saw just 76 daily reported COVID-19 cases Monday, May 24, compared to 272 cases a week prior.

The figure spells great news for the commonwealth which hasn’t seen a lower daily case number since March 27 of 2020.

The state’s seven-day moving average of cases was also down this week from 496 Monday, May 17, to 378 as of Monday, May 24.

Local numbers are looking similarly encouraging. According to Acting Piedmont Health District Director Dr. Sulola Adekoya, the health district is continuing to see a decline in cases.

According to VDH, Prince Edward County saw just seven cases of the coronavirus between May 17 and May 24. Buckingham County saw no new cases, and Cumberland County saw one case.

Charlotte County saw four new cases of the virus over the last week, and Lunenburg County experienced eight new cases.

The health district is continuing to up its vaccination rates. As of Monday, the percentage of people in each county who were at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19 was:

Prince Edward – 34.5%

Buckingham – 40.5%

Cumberland – 37.5%

Charlotte – 38.4%

Lunenburg – 38.8%

Recently, VDH and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) partnered to begin offering mobile vaccination clinics.

The clinics, available throughout the health district, offer free Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines for residents 18 and older. The clinics target rural and underserved areas where vaccine access can be challenging and are designed to reach unvaccinated residents at times and places which are more convenient.

Local mobile sites between Wednesday, May 26, and Monday, May 31, include:

WEDNESDAY, MAY 26

1 to 4 p.m.

Amelia County Fire Station #4

12201 Genito Road, Amelia, VA 23002

6 to 9 p.m.

Amelia County Fire Station #2

8461 Namozine Road, Amelia, VA 23002

SATURDAY, MAY 29

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

High Bridge Trail State Park

Prospect Trail Head Parking Lot

Prospect Road, Prospect, VA 23960

2 to 5 p.m.

Pamplin Volunteer Fire Department

2394 Pamplin Road, Pamplin, VA 23958

SUNDAY, MAY 30

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Town of Farmville Kiosk

1807 South Main Street, Farmville, VA 23901

2 to 5 p.m.

Pisgah Baptist Church

202 Pisgah Church Road, Rice, VA 23966

MONDAY, MAY 31

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Prince Edward County Agricultural Building

100 Dominion Drive, Farmville, VA 23901

Additionally, the health district is continuing to offer a Pfizer vaccine clinic directed towards adolescents every Wednesday in Farmville at the PEFYA gym. Children ages 12-17 must be accompanied by an adult.