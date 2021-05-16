Catching Up With … William Moss

Moss turns passion for sports into a business

William Moss has turned his passion for sports and his fiercely competitive spirit into a successful business.

Moss, a 2010 graduate of Hampden-Sydney College (H-SC), now lives in Sparta, New Jersey, where he operates his own sports consulting firm.

“I specialize in connecting brands with events and sports properties and am also a senior advisor with the Agile Group, a boutique sports marketing project management agency,” Moss said.

During his time in Farmville, Moss worked at Hampden-Sydney College as the special assistant to the president and director of social and mobile media.

“As part of my job, I worked closely with former H-SC President Chris Howard to ensure that he was best equipped to do his job,” Moss said. “I also managed the college’s social media presence.”

Moss said that since being gone from Farmville, he misses the opportunity to run on the High Bridge Trail and the feeling of living in such a tight-knit community.

“I also enjoyed filling up at Granny B’s Market,” he said.

When he does get the chance to visit Farmville, Moss said after being away for an extended time, it feels like only a few days have passed since being downtown.

“Farmville exudes a comfort that few places I have ever been possess,” Moss said.

The Hampden-Sydney College graduate is quick to point out that he credits his success in life to his wife, family and fiercely competitive spirit.

“I live by the mottos of ‘Dare Mighty Things’ and ‘Be Comfortable Being Uncomfortable,’” Moss said.

In his free time, Moss enjoys staying active by running and biking but says he is up for any game at any time.