Chamber hears about animal control department

Officers and staff of the Buckingham County Animal Control Department were the guest speakers Tuesday, May 18, during the Buckingham Chamber of Commerce’s monthly meeting. “We’re thankful for the commitment of the animal control team in Buckingham,” Chamber Vice President Jordan Miles said. “They aide the county in so many ways and work behind the scenes to keep us safe. We’re especially proud of the 94% success save rate the facility and department has for animals they take in.” From left are: Maurice Jones, Patti Allen, Faye Shumaker, Danny Shumaker and Brother Maximilian.