Church and community events

MAY 8

DRIVE-THRU SPAGHETTI DINNER — The Randolph District Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will hold a drive-thru spaghetti dinner Saturday, May 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. The cost is $10 per meal and includes spaghetti, salad, garlic bread and dessert.

MOTHER’S DAY RAFFLE — The Randolph District Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary is offering a Mother’s Day Raffle. Tickets are one for $5 or three tickets for $10. Twenty-two different prizes are up for grabs. Tickets may be purchased at the May 8 Spaghetti Dinner or from any auxiliary member.

CAR SHOW — The Arvonia Volunteer Fire Department, located at 341 Arvon Road, Arvonia, will be holding its annual car show on May 8 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The rain date will be May 9. Vehicle entry will be $20, and spectators are free. There will be raffle prizes, music and food available for sale, including wood-fired pizza made to order on the department’s wood-fired pizza oven trailer. All proceeds benefit Arvonia Volunteer Fire Department.

MAY 9

WOMEN’S DAY AND MOTHER’S DAY SERVICE — Women’s Day and Mother’s Day will be observed virtually Sunday, May 9, during the 11 a.m. service from Jericho Baptist Church. The service will be broadcast on WFLO 870AM and on Facebook Live. Minister of Missions Rev. Bernice Smith will deliver the message. Dr. James H. Taylor III is the pastor of Jericho Baptist Church in Farmville.

MAY 10

BUCKINGHAM BOARD OF SUPERVISORS — The Buckingham Board of Supervisors meeting will be held Monday, May 10, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be broadcast on the Buckingham County YouTube channel.

MAY 11

PRINCE EDWARD BOARD OF SUPERVISORS — The Prince Edward Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday, May 11, at 7 p.m. The meeting may be seen via the county’s YouTube channel, or attendees may call 1-844-890-7777. When asked for a number, dial 390313.

CUMBERLAND BOARD OF SUPERVISORS — The Cumberland Board of Supervisors will hold its regular monthly meeting Tuesday, May 11, at 6 p.m. in the circuit courtroom of the Cumberland County Courthouse.

MAY 15

AIRPLANE RIDES FOR KIDS — EAA Chapter 1202 will be holding our EAA Young Eagles Rally at the Farmville Airport Saturday, May 15. The group is excited to again offer free airplane rides to children aged 8 through 17 to give them an opportunity to experience general aviation and hopefully interest them in a career in aviation. The group will start flying at 10 a.m. and continue until 2 p.m. or until all children have flown. Flights are approximately 15 minutes long. The rain date is May 22.

MAY 19

FARMVILLE TOWN COUNCIL — The Farmville Town Council will hold its regular monthly meeting Wednesday, May 19, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. The meetings are also available via Facebook Live.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

HERITAGE BAPTIST CHURCH — Heritage Baptist Church at 700 Milnwood Road in Farmville will hold indoor and outdoor services Sundays at 10 a.m. For the inside services, social distancing will be observed and masks will be required.

SHARON BAPTIST CHURCH — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland will have parking lot services at 9 a.m. the first through fourth Sundays. In the event of rain or other inclement weather, the service will be available on YouTube.

MT. MORIAH UPPER ROOM — Mt. Moriah Upper Room Baptist Church at 1913 Tuggle Road, Farmville, will have outdoor church service at 10 a.m. on first through fourth Sundays. Attendees remain in their vehicles and can listen to the service on 87.9 FM.

COLLEGE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — College Presbyterian Church at Hampden-Sydney meets each Sunday at 11 a.m. A distance of six feet or greater is maintained between non-family individuals. Masks are required. There is no singing.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Cumberland Middle School the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH — Calvary Baptist Church, 1144 Hendricks Rd. in Prospect, is in revival indoors every Sunday at 11 a.m. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. Bible study is every Thursday night at 6 p.m. Masks are available for those who desire one. Rev. Darryl Brown is the pastor.

NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH — There are now two ways for participants to take part in the Living Word of God and Devotional Prayer and Praise each Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. A Zoom conference is available at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81256104719?pwd=Y0cvVEhPTjlERmx5L0pPQUJvY09IZz09. The meeting ID is 812 5610 4719. The passcode is 495579. The service may also be accessed by phone at (701) 779-9869.

CORNERSTONE BAPTIST CHURCH — Until further notice, Cornerstone Baptist Church will have drive-in services beginning at 10 a.m. on the second, third and fourth Sundays. Services are also available on Facebook Live and the conference call number at 10 a.m. Sunday school is on the first and fifth Sundays in the sanctuary at 9:30 a.m. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

CEDAR BAPTIST CHURCH — Cedar Baptist Church at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn will have worship services inside the sanctuary at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Anyone attending the inside service will be asked to comply with the safety ordinances such as masks and social distancing. However, there will be an area designated for those that are not required to wear a mask for medical conditions. This service will also be available at the same time over the radio at 87.9 FM for anyone preferring to remain in their vehicle in the church parking lot.

BIBLICAL BAPTIST CHURCH — Biblical Baptist Church will meet each Sunday at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. with lunch to follow and a 1:30 p.m. service. Bible study is on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. All services are being held at the VFW Post on Graham Road due to flooding of the church building.

PEAKS BAPTIST CHURCH SERVICES — Peaks Baptist Church at 1948 Peaks Road, Prospect, will have worship and praise services on first, second and fourth Sundays in the church parking lot at 10 a.m. until further notice.

MONROE BAPTIST CHURCH — Monroe Baptist Church in Rice, Virginia will be having Park and Praise services beginning at 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays of each month until further notice.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets the first Sunday of the month at the Drakes Branch Municipal Building located at 4800 Drakes Main St. at 3 p.m. Any questions, contact Dan at (434) 210-8383.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers is available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW on the second and fourth Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at 434-414-6504.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church located at 200 West Third Street will hold in-service worship each Sunday at 11 a.m. The church is practicing social distancing, and a face covering will be required during the service. Audio of the services is also available on the church’s Facebook page as well as the church website (farmvillepresbyterian.org). For further questions, please feel free to contact the church office at (434) 392-4243.

VIRTUAL SERMON — 11 a.m. every Sunday presented by the Rev. Toney W. Smith, pastor of St. Level Baptist Church, Clarksville and Greenwood Baptist Church, Boydton. The public is welcome to join in and listen to the message. Call (804) 665- 9969. When asked put in code 9059059#.

LIVE STREAMING SERVICES — at First Liberty Baptist Church will be held the first and third Sunday at 10 a.m. and Bible study via teleconference on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Dial in at (617) 793- 8841, no code. All other programs and services will remain suspended in compliance with the governor’s orders.

PARK AND PRAISE SERVICE — 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church on Sundays until further notice. Services are held every week except for fifth Sundays.

ZION BAPTIST SERVICES — Zion Baptist Church of Dillwyn will have phone conference services each Sunday morning at 11 a.m. To join in, call 1-559-671-2916.

MERCY SEAT BAPTIST CHURCH SERVICES — Mercy Seat Baptist Church regular parking lot church services will begin at 11 a.m.

FOREST BAPTIST CHURCH — Forest Baptist Church will hold its worship service on the second, third and fourth Sunday at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome to this worship service.

BEAUTIFUL PLAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Beautiful Plain Baptist Church in Charlotte Court House will have indoor worship services at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays each month until further notice.

TRIUMPH BAPTIST CHURCH — Indoor worship service is held each Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Triumph Baptist Church located on Darlington Heights Road. Everyone attending is asked to wear a mask.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST CHURCH — Old Green Creek Baptist Church will have drive-up worship services every second and fourth Sunday at 11 a.m. until further notice. The Reverend Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church will be on WFLO – 870 AM at 10:30 a.m. the first, third and alternating fifth Sundays and at 11 a.m. on the second, fourth and alternating fifth Sundays. The services will also be on Facebook Live.