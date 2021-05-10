Clagett, O’Brien named to all-tourney team

Recent Hampden-Sydney College graduates Bobby Clagett of Brandywine, Maryland and Jake O’Brien of Scituate, Massachusetts have been named to the 2021 Old Dominion Athletic Conference Men’s Lacrosse All-Tournament Team.

Clagett scored three goals and added a pair of assists for the nationally-ranked Tigers in their quarterfinal win over Randolph-Macon. His goal at 10:43 in the third quarter proved to be the game-winner. He also scooped up a ground ball. In the semifinals against eventual tournament champion, the University of Lynchburg, Clagett tallied one of H-SC’s six goals. For the season, he finished with 11 goals, six assists, and eight ground balls.

O’Brien finished the quarterfinal win over the Yellow Jackets with four goals and an assist to lead the Tigers. He also added three ground balls and a caused a pair of turnovers. Against the Hornets in the semifinals, he finished with a goal and a ground ball. On the season he played and started 15 games for H-SC while scoring 30 goals, 22 ground balls, eight caused turnovers, and three assists.