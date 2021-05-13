Crothers, Meachum graduate from EMU

Eastern Mennonite University (EMU) recently hosted its 2021 Commencement ceremony. The university awarded 351 total degrees, including 209 undergraduate degrees, 104 master’s degrees, 37 graduate certificates, and one doctorate.

The local grads include:

• Rebecca Crothers, of Scottsville, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in recreation and sport management; minors: coaching, sociology .

• Carmen Meacham, of Cartersville, earned a MS in biomedicine.

