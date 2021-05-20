Crothers named to dean’s list

Rebecca Crothers, a senior recreation and sports management major from Scottsville, has been named to Eastern Mennonite University’s (EMU) spring semester dean’s list.

The dean’s list, compiled at the end of each semester, includes degree-seeking students who achieve a semester GPA of at least 3.75 with no W, I, or F grades for 12 semester hours of standard grades.

