expand
Ad Spot

May 10, 2021

Dillwyn woman killed in I-81 crash

By Staff Report

Published 6:51 am Monday, May 10, 2021

A Dillwyn woman was killed during a traffic accident on I-81 last week.

According to a release from the Virginia State Police, Temple P. Taylor, 75, of Dillwyn was driving a 1999 Toyota traveling north at the 31 mile marker on I-81 Saturday, May 1 at approximately 3:20 p.m., when she came up stopped traffic slowing to merge for a work zone approximately 1.5 miles ahead. Taylor’s car was unable to stop in time and rear ended a 2015 Toyota Rav4. The impact of the crash caused Taylor’s vehicle to run off the right side of the road and overturn. Taylor, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The driver of the Rav4, a 23-year-old woman from Annapolis, Md., was not injured in the crash. The accident remains under investigation.

More News

We must work to restore our nation’s work ethic

Rookie gets first win at South Boston

PECPS sends request for new elementary school

Vaccine approval sought for ages 12-15