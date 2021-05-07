Don’t forget to remember Mothers on their special day

Sunday, May 9, is Mother’s Day. Let’s remember Mom on her special day by telling her that we love her and appreciate her for all she has done and continues to do for us each and every day.

Our sympathy is extended to the Marion family of Cumberland. Alice Faye (Miles) Marion, age 81, of Cumberland, went home to be with the Lord Monday, April 26. She will be greatly missed by all. Our earthly loss is now heaven’s gain.

Our sympathy is also extended to the Bryant family of Dillwyn. Margie S. (Newton) Bryant, age 78, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, May 2.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Clair Landis of Farmville and Ginger Guthrie of Cumberland. Both have birthdays Friday, May 7. Cheyenne Gentry of Powhatan and Blake Waycaster, also of Powhatan, have birthdays Monday, May 10. Carol Luke of Farmville has a birthday Tuesday, May 11, and Winnie Brown celebrates Wednesday, May 12.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee will be hosting its regular monthly meeting Sunday, May 16, at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland County Community Center located at 45 and Davenport Road. This will be an in-person meeting with 50 people or less. Attendees must remain socially distanced and must wear a mask. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and the surrounding counties about the serious impact the proposed mega landfill will have on the area.

Victory Baptist Church located at 4339 Salem Road Spout Springs is hosting inside services with Sunday school starting at 10 a.m. followed by morning worship at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday.

Pastor Jeff Worley and the entire congregation invite all to attend. For further information contact Worley at (434) 942-4652 or home phone (434) 283-4657.

Cedar Baptist Church located at 3932 Bell Road Dillwyn will host in-house services Sunday at 10 a.m. until further notice. Masks are required for in-house services. Also attendees may tune in from the parking lot at 87.9 FM. Pastor Tommy Armstrong and the congregations invite all to attend.

Buckingham Baptist Church at 22234 North James Madison Highway in the Gold Hill area of New Canton invites you to join them for morning worship services each Sunday morning at 11 a.m. Remember to socially distance and wear a face mask.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery are sent out this week to all those sick and shut in everywhere.

