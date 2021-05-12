Energix provides books for students

Energix has made a contribution to the Racquets for Reading through QuickStart Tennis of Central Virginia (QCV) that will help provide 210 preschoolers and kindergartners at Buckingham Preschool and Buckingham Primary School with books and fun giveaways.

Energix is one of the leading solar energy developers in Virginia. The company operates the 26-megawatt Buckingham Solar Farm.

“We are proud of our long-term partnership with Buckingham County, and we are honored to make a contribution that benefits young people in the community,” Itamar Sarussi, senior vice president of business development for Energix, said. “When Energix develops a project, we are not only committed to developing a top tier solar facility. Our commitment goes well beyond that. We invest in the counties where we operate and work alongside local governments to identify opportunities and benefits for the community.”

“This is awesome! This is so wonderful! I am so thankful that the preschoolers and kindergarten students at Buckingham preschool and primary schools will be given books,” Angela Patterson-Jones, principal of both schools said. “Having a home filled with books encourages a love for reading which is paramount to their development as readers.”