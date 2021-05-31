Farmville man injured in chase

A Farmville man sustained serious injuries following a high-speed chase in Buckingham County Wednesday, May 26.

Walshawn T. Brown, 23, of Farmville was ejected from his 2013 Nissan Altima after leading a Virginia State Trooper on a chase at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour, according to a press release from the Virginia State Police.

The trooper was observed Brown traveling 70 mph in a 55 mph zone heading south on Route 15 near Route 621. The trooper pulled behind Brown and activated his lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the vehicle. After initially slowing down, the release said Brown sped up and refused to stop.

Brown lost control of the vehicle at intersection of Route 15 and Fender Lane running off the left hand side of the road hitting the ditch. The impact with the ditch caused the Nissan to become airborne. It landed in a field on the side of Fender Lane where it overturned several times.

Brown was reportedly not wearing a seat belt.

A firearm was recovered from the vehicle. It was also discovered that Brown had several outstanding warrants from the Town of Farmville.

Brown was charged with felony eluding, reckless driving, speeding, driving without a license and not wearing a seat belt.