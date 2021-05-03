Harris named Freshman of the Week

After leading Longwood baseball to a three-game sweep of Radford over the weekend, Hayden Harris was named Big South Co-Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

The award is the fourth Big South weekly honor for the Lancers in 2021, and the third freshman of the week nod. The award is the first for Harris, a freshman from Mechanicsville.

Harris was the energizer for the Lancers all weekend, racking up eight hits while hitting .667 (8-12) with two runs and two RBI’s at the top of the Longwood lineup. The freshman, who also tallied a double and a walk, tied a career-high with four hits in the series-opening win over the Highlanders, and tallied multiple hits in all three games of the series sweep. The second baseman, who tallied three sacrifice bunts along with his eight hits, was also perfect in the field as he picked up eight assists and seven putouts without committing a single error.

Harris’ monster week highlighted a dominant series for the entire team, as the Lancers recorded at least 10 hits in all three games. On the mound, Longwood limited Radford to just a .250 batting clip at the plate to pick up Longwood’s first three-game sweep of 2021.

Harris and the Lancers will continue their Big South slate with a three-game road series at Winthrop on Friday-Saturday, May 14-15 in Rock Hill, S.C. with a single game on Friday and a doubleheader Saturday.