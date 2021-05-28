Have a safe and happy Memorial Day weekend

We want to take this opportunity to wish each and every one of you a happy and safe Memorial Day weekend, the first official holiday weekend celebration of the summer.

Also, congratulations to all of the 2020-2021 high school, college and university graduates as you move into the future, pursuing your dreams and careers that you have worked so hard to achieve.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Casey Ingle of Cumberland on Friday, May 28, Nat Cooke of Cartersville Monday, May 31 and Cathy Trammel of Farmville Thursday, May 3.

Welcome home to Mattie Bell Gilliam of Dillwyn who recently came home from the hospital and rehab after suffering a broken hip. Your continued thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated with her ongoing recovery.

Browns Chapel, located north of Dillwyn on Gravel Hill Road, will host a benefit gospel sing and barbecue dinner Saturday, May 22, beginning at 4 p.m. to raise funds for a mission trip to Matoaka, West Virginia. Gospel music at its best will feature Barry Snoddy, Chris Lewis and Tommy and Debbie England, all of Buckingham. Dinner will include barbecue, coleslaw, dessert and a beverage all for a donation.

Victory Baptist Church located at 4339 Salem Road Spout Springs is hosting inside services with Sunday school starting at 10 a.m. followed by morning worship at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday.

Pastor Jeff Worley and the entire congregation invite all to attend. For further information contact Worley at (434) 942-4652 or home phone (434) 283-4657.

Cedar Baptist Church located at 3932 Bell Road, Dillwyn will host in-house services Sunday at 10 a.m. until further notice. Masks are required for in-house services. Also, attendees may tune in from the parking lot at 87.9 FM. Pastor Tommy Armstrong and the congregation invite all to attend.

Buckingham Baptist Church at 22234 North James Madison Highway in the Gold Hill area of New Canton invites you to join them for morning worship services each Sunday morning at 11 a.m. Remember to socially distance and wear a face mask.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a non-profit organization, is hosting its regular monthly meeting Sunday, June 13, at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland County Community Center located at 45 and Davenport Road. This will be an in-person meeting with 50 people or less with social distancing. Attendees must wear a mask. The meeting may also be joined by phone. That method will be announced later. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this mega landfill will have on giving the most current update.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery are sent out this week to all those sick and shut in everywhere.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.