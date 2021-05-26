Henderson, McDonald pace Dukes on the track

The Cumberland High School girls track team recently finished first in a seven-team district meet at West Point High School. The boys team finished fourth in the meet.

The top performer for the Dukes in the girls meet was Nalonda Henderson who finished first in the 100 meters, 100 hurdles, 200 meters, shot put, long jump and triple jump. Henderson also picked up a fifth-place finish in the discus. Another top performer for Cumberland was Kaliyah Braxton who took a second in the 100-meter hurdles, 300 hurdles and triple jump. She had third-place finishes in the 400 meters and long jump.

The top performer for the boys team was Nasir McDonald who had first-place finishes in the long jump and triple jump. He was second in the 200 meters and third in the 100 meters and 400 meters. Brandon Diming finished first in the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles. He was second in the triple jump and fourth in the long jump.