Hommey honored with graduate fellowship

Just days after receiving the Dan Daniel Senior Award for Scholarship and Citizenship at Longwood University’s 2021 Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony, Longwood women’s soccer senior Madison Hommey received another prestigious honor with the Bob McCloskey Insurance Big South Conference Graduate Fellowship.

Hommey, a four-year letter winner on the Lancer women’s soccer team and a team captain in 2020-21, becomes the sixth Longwood student-athlete to receive the McCloskey Graduate Fellowship since the Lancers joined the conference in 2012-13, joining a list that includes baseball player Zach Potojecki (2018), fellow women›s soccer players Olivia Colella (2016) and Taylor Cave (2015), field hockey player Amy Lewis (2013) and men›s basketball player Stephen Shockley (2013).

The fellowship includes a $2,000 award for Hommey’s graduate studies which she will pursue at Longwood beginning next fall after earning her bachelor’s degree in elementary and middle school math education this past weekend.

A native of Woodsboro, Md., Hommey has been a major contributor on the field for Longwood women’s soccer since her freshman year, starting 45 games for a Lancer program that has posted an overall record of 30-22- 11 and a Big South record of 19- 8-9 during her tenure. This past season she helped Longwood to a seven-game unbeaten streak to start the season while starting all 10 games at midfield.

Also the president of the Student Athlete Advisory Committee, Hommey has received numerous university recognitions during her time off the field as well. Among those are the Daniel Award, which Longwood awards annual to one graduating senior who exhibits a commitment to a life of public service and leadership, and the Longwood CHI Senior Guiding Light, which the Longwood student-run secret society bestows upon seniors who exude the Longwood spirit.

The McCloskey Insurance Big South Conference Graduate Fellowship is the latest of those honors for Hommey, who was named one of two recipients this year alongside Presbyterian men’s soccer player Luca Ziegler.

Nominations for the McCloskey Insurance Big South Conference Graduate Fellowship are made by the faculty athletics representative or chief academic office at each Big South member institution, with each school limited to one male and one female nominee. Applicants must possess a number of requirements, including a grade point average of 3.5 or higher; in their final year of eligibility for a varsity athletics team; either a graduating senior or enrolled in a graduate program.

But beyond those requirements, nominees in consideration for the award must also exhibit superior character and superior leadership.

Hommey will apply that scholarship toward her graduate program at Longwood next year, during which she will also play her final year of eligibility for Longwood women’s soccer.