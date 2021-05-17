James “Jim” Murray Jr., 64, passed away on May 12. He was born in Long Island, New York on April 9, 1957 to the late Harry and Mary Ann Klenn Brunet.

He spent 24 happy years with Dayan Murray. He was the Chief Engineer for both the Hampton Inn and Holiday Inn in Farmville and in his down time, he loved cruising on the water in his boat. He was gifted in design, and enjoyed remodeling homes and buildings for himself, clients, friends and family. He was a devoted grandfather, and cherished spending quality time with his beloved grandchildren.

He is predeceased by his sister, Gail Petri-Murray, and his brother, Patrick Murray.

He is survived by his son, Jonathan Wienk (Clarence); daughter, Nicole Jamerson (Jeremy); brothers, Christian Brunet and Vincent Brunet; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Jamerson, Nathan Lore, Justin Jamerson and Bryan Jamerson; nieces, Mary Ann Petri and Shelby Brunet; nephews, Peter Brunet, Christian Brunet and Vincent Brunet and his close friend, Winfrey “Boe” Freeland.

A visitation was on Monday, May 17, from 4 – 8 p.m. at Puckett Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association or to the American Cancer Society.

