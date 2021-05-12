James Thomas Murray, 89 of Pamplin, died Tuesday, May 11, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of Frances Sanders Murray for 62 years.

Born in Cumberland County on July 17, 1931, he was a son of the late Fannie Deaton and Samuel Thomas Murray. He was a US Marine Corps veteran serving his country in the Korean War. James was a farmer and a retired truck driver for H. H. Moore Trucking Co.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Connie F. Murray of Amelia, Angela “Angie” M. Mobley (Phillip), Joseph T. Murray and W. Andrew “Andy” Murray (Chas) all of Pamplin; four grandchildren, Michael Cunningham (Clara Jo), Sarah Beth Overstreet (A.J.), Clarissa Murray and Chloe Murray; two great-grandchildren, Emma and Michael; sisters-in-law, Blanch Murray of Meherrin and Maybelle Womack of Pamplin; a brother-in-law, Bruce Sanders (Cindy) of Lynchburg; numerous nieces and nephews and his faithful companion, Lucy.

He was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister, John, Mary Bell and Ben.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, May 15, at Beale Memorial Presbyterian Church officiated by Pastor Kim Jeffries. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the residence.

Those wishing to make memorials please consider Beale Memorial Presbyterian Church, PO Box 1281, Pamplin, VA 23958.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.