Our beloved son Kaleb Isaiah-Ray Turpin, 24 of Burkeville, untimely departed this life on May 18. He was born on May 5, 1997 in Wichita Falls, Texas, the son of Shannon Turpin Mueller and Allen Wireman Jr. In his life he attended schools in Texas, Germany, New Mexico and Virginia. He graduated Brookeville High school in 2016. He was a lead manager at Dollar General in Rice.

In his early youth, Kaleb was a member of the Boy Scouts of America and was involved in theater, football, hockey, baseball and swimming. As a young man, he enjoyed listening to music, playing the guitar, the subjects of History, Science, Greek Philosophy, and he was active in the video gaming community. He was a compassionate person who always enjoyed making people laugh.

Kaleb is survived by his mother, Shannon Turpin Mueller, and his father, Allen Wireman Jr.; his stepfather, Ralf Mueller; his sister, Karley Mueller; his brother, Aidan Mueller; his maternal grandparents, Dennis and Mae Turpin; his grandmother, Sharon Ryder; his paternal grandmother, Sue Fenwick; his maternal aunt and uncle, Brandi and Bill Senior, and cousins, Joshua and Madison Senior; his paternal aunts and uncles, May and Greg Butz, Melissa Butz, Greg Ellyson and his cousins, Greg and Jacob Butz, and a host of family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his great grandmother, Irene Turpin Lacy, and his grandfather, Allen Wireman Sr.

Service and funeral arrangements are being handled by Puckett Funeral Home in Farmville. The viewing of Kaleb will be on Saturday, May 29, from 4 – 6 p.m. for family and friends and his memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 30, from 6 -8 p.m., both at the funeral home. Please join us in celebrating his beautiful life.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.