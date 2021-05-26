expand
May 27, 2021

Kerstetter graduates from the University of Findlay

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Alex Kerstetter, of Scottsville, has graduated from the University of Findlay.

Kerstetter received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Kerstetter was invited to walk in the university’s commencement ceremonies Saturday, May 8. Nearly 900 graduates earned doctoral, master’s, bachelor’s or associate degrees for the academic year 2020 – 2021.

Located in Findlay, Ohio, the University of Findlay is known not only for science, health professions, animal science and equestrian studies programs, but also for cultivating the next generation of business leaders, educators and global citizens through a dedication to experiential learning, both in and outside of the classroom.

