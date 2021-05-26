Kerstetter graduates from the University of Findlay

Alex Kerstetter, of Scottsville, has graduated from the University of Findlay.

Kerstetter received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Kerstetter was invited to walk in the university’s commencement ceremonies Saturday, May 8. Nearly 900 graduates earned doctoral, master’s, bachelor’s or associate degrees for the academic year 2020 – 2021.

