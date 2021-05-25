expand
May 25, 2021

Khan moves into second all-time in 1600

By Staff Report

Published 8:05 am Tuesday, May 25, 2021

The Prince Edward High School girls track team finished first in a tri meet with Amelia High School and Bluestone Wednesday, May 19 at Prince Edward County High School. The boys team finished second to Amelia.

The girls team was made up of five athletes. Haniyyah Johnson led the way for the team with first-place finishes in the long jump, triple jump, shot, 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash. Aaliyah Bell won the discus and placed second in the shot. Laila Jones won 800-meter race and placed second in the mile run. Saye Woodard won the high jump and was second in the discus and 400-meter race. She also placed in the 200-meter race and the shot. Dejanara Pearl placed in the long jump, triple jump, shot, 100, and 200.

On the boys side, only five of the team’s six members were able to compete due to an injury.

Hyatt Khan moved into second-place all time for the Eagles in the 1600 with a time of 4:30. Joey Phelps won the long jump, triple jump and the 200. Omarion Allen won the shot and the discus. Nathan Hamilton won the 800.

Boys 100 Meter Dash
1. Mickey Robinson      Amelia        12.1
2. Jakye Woodley          Amelia       12.2
3. Anthony Harris         Amelia       12.4
4. Todd Spurlock          Amelia        12.7
5. Grant Amis                Amelia        12.9

Girls 100 Meter Dash
1. Haniyyah Johnson        Prince Edward         13
2. Jalan Dailey                   Bluestone                  13.9
3. Leah Marshall               Amelia                        14.2
4. Dejanira Pearl               Prince Edward          14.9

Boys Discus Throw
1. Omarion Allen               Prince Edward          107-11
2. Derke Jeter                    Amelia                         94-09
3. Alex Herman                Amelia                          65-11
4. Lasainan Carter           Amelia                          51-09

Girls Discus Throw
1. Aliyah Bell                    Prince Edward            77-08
2. Saye Woodard             Prince Edward            65-02
3. Alana Medley              Amelia                          39-06

Boys 800 Meter Run
1. Nathan Hamilton      Prince Edward               2:34
2. Caleb Kline                Amelia                              2:46.5

Girls 800 Meter Run
1. Laila Jones                Prince Edward                 2:57
2. Mallory Gordon       Bluestone                          3:05
3. Peyton Coleman      Amelia                                3:07

Boys High Jump
1. Victor Small             Bluestone                           5-06
2. Joseph Phelps         Prince Edward                  4-11

Girls High Jump
1. Saye Woodard         Prince Edward                  4-00

Boys Shot Put
1. Omarion Allen        Prince Edward                  41-11.5
2. Derke Jeter             Amelia                                 33-00.5
3. Alex Herman          Amelia                                 30-11
4. Lasainan Carter     Amelia                                 27-07

Girls Shot Put
1. Haniyyah Jonson  Prince Edward                   33-08
2. Aliyah Bell              Prince Edward                   30-04
3. Demetria Jackson Bluestone                            27-04
4. Dejanira Pearl        Prince Edward                  18-07

Boys 1600 Meter Run
1. Hyatt Khan            Prince Edward                     4:30
2. Caleb Kline            Amelia                                   6:05
3. Isaiah Leonard      Prince Edward                    7:33

Girls 1600 Meter Run
1. Mallory Gordon      Bluestone                           6:39
2. Laila Jones              Prince Edward                  6:40

Boys Triple Jump
1. Joseph Phelps         Prince Edward                 35-07
2. Grant Amiss            Amelia                               34-08.75

Girls Triple Jump
1. Haniyyah Johnson Prince Edward                32-07
2. Dejanira Pearl         Prince Edward               28-04.75
3. Saye Woodard         Prince Edward               23-04.5

Boys 400 Meter Dash
1. Victor Small            Bluestone                          58.5
2. Nathan Hamilton  Prince Edward                 1:01.3

Girls 400 Meter Dash
1. Chloe Potter            Amelia                              1:07.5
2. Saye Woodard        Prince Edward                1:11.6
3. Alana Medley          Amelia                             1:13.9

Boys 200 Meter Dash
1. Joseph Phelps         Prince Edward                  25.7
2. Anthony Harris      Amelia                                26.4
3. Grant Amiss           Amelia                                 27.2
4. Juston Squire         Amelia                                30.1

Girls 200 Meter Dash
1. Haniyyah Johnson Prince Edward                 26.8
2. Jalan Dailey            Bluestone                           29
3. Chloe Potter            Amelia                               29.3
4. Leah Marshall        Amelia                                30.1
5. Saye Woodard        Prince Edward                  31.6
6. Dejanira Pearl        Prince Edward                  32

Boys Long Jump
1. Joseph Phelps        Prince Edward                  18-01
2. Grant Amiss           Amelia                                17-04
3. Todd Spurlock       Amelia                                16-08.5

Girls Long Jump
1. Haniyyah Johnson  Prince Edward                17-01.75
2. Saye Woodard         Prince Edward                13-02.5
3. Leah Marshall         Amelia                               11-11.5
4. Dejanira Pearl         Prince Edward                    8-02

Boys Team Scores
1. Amelia                                       48
2. Prince Edward                        43
3. Bluestone                                 10

Girls Team Scores
1. Prince Edward                       63
2. Amelia                                     18
3. Bluestone                               16

