Leroy J. Miller, 84 of Farmville, went to be with his Savior on Tuesday, May 11, at home. Leroy was born in Sugarcreek, Ohio, to Amish parents JB and Ida Miller, and moved with the family to Hampton Roads in the early 1940s. There he met the love of his life, Sarah, when he was just eight years old. They were married in 1957 and celebrated 63 years of marriage in 2020. They lived in Chesapeake and Virginia Beach for more than forty years where they raised their four children, before moving to Farmville. Trips with Sarah to Ohio and Sarasota, Florida, to visit family and friends were some of the highlights of his year.

Throughout his life, Leroy enjoyed working with his hands, whether that be in the garden with plants or laying tile with his tile business. He was also a great fisherman, loving time spent on a pier or boat with a line in the water. He also had a great love of intellectual conversation and discovery, and spent several happy years as a schoolteacher at the Kempsville Mennonite School in the 1960s. He was an avid writer and author, with articles printed in the Virginian Pilot, Columbus Dispatch, Sarasota Herald-Tribune, and more, and published four books. He loved publishing things to his Facebook page, and the feedback he received from his shorter works was greatly appreciated.

Above all, Leroy was a devout follower of Christ in all that he did, giving all of the glory for his life’s accomplishments to God who strengthened him. He never met a stranger, and everyone he met heard his testimony. Leroy wrote, “If my life has counted for the Lord Jesus, let that be noted to encourage others –especially young people– to live holy lives, committed to furthering God’s Kingdom.” Daily devotions with Sarah, frequent prayers, and singing hymns and playing songs on his harmonica were the constants of his life.

He will always be remembered for his strong faith, his love of family, his love of laughter, his kindness to children and pets, and the love he shared with Sarah.

Leroy was preceded in death by his parents, JB and Ida, and brother, Lester. He is survived by his wife, Sarah; children, Linda (James) Yoder, Nelson Miller, Carol (Richard) Broadwater and David Miller; siblings, Mary Bontrager, Barbara Beiler, JB Miller and Betty Horsting; grandchildren, Sarah Yoder (Wes) Riley, Jesse (Kaitlin) Broadwater, Jacob Miller, Isaac Broadwater, Joshua Miller and Kelly Fishel and great-grandson Josiah Riley.

A visitation will be held at Puckett Funeral Home, 115 Covington Court, Farmville, Thursday, May 13, from 5 – 8 p.m. Due to restrictions related to COVID-19, the family requests that masks be worn and social distancing practiced. A graveside funeral service will be held at Mount Pleasant Mennonite Church, 2041 Mt Pleasant Rd, Chesapeake, on Saturday, May 15, at 2 p.m. www.puckettfh.com

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to your local church or to Our Daily Bread Ministries at odb.org/give.

In a document he left for the family, he wrote, “It’s been a wonderful journey! Waiting for all of you, at the Glorious Reunion.”