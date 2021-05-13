expand
LETTER — Felons can have voting rights restored

By Letters to the Editor

Published 5:39 pm Thursday, May 13, 2021

To the Editor:

Greetings my communities.

I want to grab your ear about restoring your voting rights.

Governor Ralph Northam has restored voting rights for 69,000 former felons. Many of you may not be aware of this action or don’t know the next step you need to take in this process. Please call the Richmond Voter’s Rights Office at (804) 692-0104 to receive the information and to be restored.

Pastor Virginia L. Agee

Highway of Faith Holy Church

New Canton

