Longwood to open Big South tourney Thursday against Upstate

For the first time since rejoining the Big South in 2012, Campbell University has earned the top seed in the Big South Softball Championship tournament, which will be contested May 13-15 at Brinkley Stadium on the campus of Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs, North Carolina.

The Camels finished 2021 with a 15-3 Big South record (24-16 overall) to win the outright regular-season championship.

USC Upstate received the second seed after finishing the league campaign with a 13-5 conference record and .722 winning percentage. Defending champion Longwood is the third seed following its 14-7 Big South record. Radford and Winthrop tied for fourth-place in the standings at 11-10, and the Highlanders clinched the fourth and final seed based on its 2-1 series win over the Eagles.

Only the top four teams in the final standings qualify for the conference tournament in 2021.

The 2021 Softball Championship begins Thursday, May 13 with two games scheduled, continues with three games on Friday, May 14, and concludes Saturday, May 15 with two potential championship contests starting at 1 p.m. The Big South’s Tournament champion receives an automatic bid to the NCAA Softball Regionals.

Thursday, May 13 (Games 1-2)

Game 1: No. 2 Longwood/USC Upstate vs. No. 3 Longwood/USC Upstate, 1:00pm – ESPN3, WYCW-TV

Game 2: No. 1 Campbell vs. No. 4 Winthrop/Radford, 4:00pm – ESPN3

Friday, May 14 (Games 3-5)

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 11:00am (elimination game) – ESPN+, WYCW-TV

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 2:00pm – ESPN+

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 5:00pm (elimination game) – ESPN+, WYCW-TV