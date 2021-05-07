Lynchburg ends H-SC lacrosse season

The nationally-ranked Hampden-Sydney College lacrosse team fell 18-8 game to nationally-ranked No. 4 University of Lynchburg Thursday evening in the semifinals of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) semifinals.

The No. 2 seed Hornets led 10-4 at the half before pulling away for the win over the No. 3 seed Tigers.

After Lynchburg scored the first two goals, senior Garrett Patnesky scored first for the Tigers with 5:45 left in the first quarter off a pass from Jared Medwar. Bobby Clagett tied the game up at 2-2 with an unassisted goal at 2:27. The Hornets added one goal to have a 3-2 lead after the first.

After Lynchburg opened the quarter with three goals, junior Sean Duffy scored with 10:20 left in the period, unassisted to stop the run. Senior Jake O’Brien pulled the Tigers within two at 8:39 off a pass from Reilly French. The Hornets responded with a four-goal run to end the half with a 10-4 lead.

Senior Charlie Doetzer scored the Tigers’ first goal of the second half with 6:32 on the clock, after Lynchburg added a pair of goals. Freshman Ray O’Brien scored H-SC’s second goal in a row with an assist from Medwar at 4:22 left. The Hornets had a 13-6 lead after three quarters.

The fourth quarter started off with a goal by the Hornets before Medwar found the back of the cage at 13:45. However, Lynchburg pulled away with four unanswered goals before Doetzer scored with 1:44 left in the game for the final score of 18-8.

Junior Will Perry made 12 saves for the Tigers while playing the first 51:52 of the game. He also led the team with 10 ground balls on the evening.

H-SC concludes the 2021 season with an 12-3 record overall while having gone 8-1 in ODAC play.