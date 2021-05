Mary Alice Linkins Senger, of Farmville, passed away on May 15.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years and father of her children, Daniel Martin Senger Jr.; her parents, Frances Jerome and Ola McCaughan Linkins; her brother, Robert Earl Linkins and sister, Anna Nell Linkins and husband, Charles F. Bartlett.

She is survived by her five children: Daniel Martin Senger III (Diane, deceased), Anna Carol Senger, Peter F. Senger (Sharon), Paul D. Senger (Brenda) and Mary Christine Senger Bryan (Philip). Her grandchildren: Rachel B. Cobbs (Richard), Matthew D. Senger (Amy), Daniel M. Senger IV (Jennifer), Caleb D. Bryan (Jody), Christopher P. Senger (Lisa), James Clay Blevins (Heather), Alana M Witt and Kelly Bailey (Brian) and eleven great grandchildren. Alice was loved by many nieces and nephews.

She was a member of Concord Baptist Church for fifty years.

A funeral service was held on Tuesday, May 18, 2 p.m. at Concord Baptist Church with interment at New Store Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Family received friends on Tuesday at Concord Baptist Church from 1 p.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to: New Store Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, C/O Betty Mitchell, 10938 Francisco Rd., Farmville, VA 23901.

