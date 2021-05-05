Meherrin Volunteer Fire and Rescue receives new ambulance

The Meherrin Volunteer Fire and Rescue received a new addition to its fleet last week with the addition of a Medic 5-1 a 2020 RAM 5550/Road Rescue ambulance. The purchase of the newest ambulance was made possible by both Prince Edward and Lunenburg County CARES Funds. The unit features the latest in decontamination equipment to help keep fire and EMS providers safe while working in a COVID-19 environment. Sally Pyle, EMS Captain, left, accepted the keys to the new ambulance from Jeff Hawkins with Atlantic Emergency Solutions.