Memorial Day garbage schedule

There will be no residential or business garbage pickup, cardboard pickup or miscellaneous/brush pickup on Memorial Day, May 31.

Monday and Tuesday residential garbage will be picked up Tuesday, June 1.

Rollouts should be at the curb by 7 a.m. Tuesday, June 1.

Business garbage and cardboard will be picked up Tuesday and Friday this week only. Miscellaneous/brush call-ins will be picked up Tuesday, June 2. Business recycling and residential cardboard call-ins will be picked up Wednesday, June 3.

If there are any questions, please call the Public Works Department at 392-3331.