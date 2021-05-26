Nancy Laing Lockwood, of Farmville, passed away peacefully at the age of 88 in her home on May 13th. Nancy was the daughter of James B. Laing and Martha Melville Laing. She was born in 1932 in Neenah, Wisconsin.

Nancy graduated from Oberlin College, Ohio, with a bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts. She married Patton Lockwood in 1954 and they took root in Farmville in 1963. Nancy was an artist, art teacher and an active participant in the community. As a watercolorist, she exhibited her paintings and won awards at many shows, including the Roanoke River Art Association, Central Virginia Arts Association, Virginia Watercolor Society, Heart of Virginia Festival and the Buckingham County Arts Council.

Nancy taught art classes for children ages 5 to 12 that exposed them to many art materials and methods. She focused on inspiring creativity and innovation in an accepting affirmative atmosphere with a goal of increasing each child’s self-assurance, self-esteem and self-confidence. She also taught watercolor painting to teenagers and adults.

Nancy held parties for all of her children’s art class students on the last day of class. The children selected cookie cutters to cut out shapes from a freshly baked sponge cake and decorated their cakes with homemade buttercream frostings of various colors, sprinkles, chocolate chips and other toppings.

Nancy was an active participant in the community. She was a member of many clubs, organizations and attended the College Church, in Hampden-Sydney. She was the founder of the Children’s Film Series; assisted in rejuvenating Grove Street Park, starting in 1974; chaired the Beautification Committee in 1975 that won 1st Place for Farmville in the Keep Virginia Beautiful Contest and 2nd Place in the National Keep America Beautiful Contest; received the Governor’s Civic Award for Outstanding Leadership (1976); received the 2017 Longwood Center for the Visual Arts Community Achievement in the Arts, Barbara Dixon Lifetime Achievement Award and held offices in the Gray Carter Garden Club, Longwood College Colonnade Club, Central Virginia Arts Association and the Virginia Watercolor Society. Nancy enjoyed socializing with her friends in the Bridge Club, Pot Luck Painters Group, FOODs group and participating in so many other activities with friends and neighbors.

Nancy will be lovingly remembered by her children, Robin (aka Tracey) Lockwood and Peter Lockwood (Sangtei); grandchildren, Kelly (Greg), Dana, Eric and Lauren (Sandy); great grandchildren, Wyatt and Liza; brothers-in-law, Michael Lockwood (Ruth), David Lockwood (Sharon) and Merrick Lockwood (Sara Ann); sister-in-law, Patricia Laing; as well as numerous relatives and friends.

She was predeceased by her loving husband of 43 years, (Patton Lockwood); her brother, (James M. Laing) and her parents, John B. and Martha Melville Laing.

Nancy’s children are donating a bench to Grove Street Park in her memory.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Virginia Arts, 215A West 3rd Street, Farmville, VA 23901.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.