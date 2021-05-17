Nancy Pennington Holt passed away peacefully at her home on May 16th. Nan was the daughter of William and Margaret Pennington and was born Feb. 3rd, 1943 in Marion, Ohio, during the WWII years. Her father got to see her when she was 10 days old and not again till she was 3 years old, when he came home from Europe.

Nan was an outdoors girl – loved horses and animals of all kinds. She attended RPI and William and Mary College. She loved to draw and taught many adults and children to draw. That love of art grew into a business she created and called Dogart. Her beautiful artwork was shipped to Japan, England, Canada and in the United States. Kennel Clubs for Silky Terriers and Samoyed breeds especially loved her work. She and her husband traveled all over the United States taking her hand painted trophies to Kennel Club shows. She also painted beautiful portraits of children and adults.

Nan served on the Buckingham Chamber of Commerce Board and worked as a Chief Election Official at Maysville precinct for many years.

Nan is survived by her loving husband, Philip S. Holt III, of a 56 year marriage; her siblings, Jane Guthrie (Derwood), John Pennington (Kathy) and Martha Louis (Paul) and sister in law, Betty Jensen (John); her two sons, Christopher Holt (Milissa) and Howard Holt (Benetta Patel); grandchildren, Stephanie Kizer, Bryan Holt and Deven Holt; great grandchildren, Odin, Dagr and Atom; nieces and nephews and her beloved Silky Terrier, Sara.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central VA Arts, 215A West 3rd Street, Farmville, VA 23901 or the Buckingham County Emergency Service, C/O Buckingham County Treasurer; PO Box 252, Buckingham, VA 23921.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.