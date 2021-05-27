New coffee shop offers premium coffee in a cozy atmosphere

Dustin Meadows, 34, of Farmville, says some of his most profound and enjoyable moments have occurred over a cup of coffee.

So when the young entrepreneur decided he wanted to start up his own business, it seemed like a natural choice to open up a coffee shop.

That shop, The Coffee Mill, can now be found on the corner at 120 W. Third Street in Farmville. It opened for the first time to the public Friday, May 7.

Meadows, a Farmville native and longtime coffee lover, has often found it difficult to locate a place in town to relax and study without the need of headphones. He now hopes The Coffee Mill will serve as a place for university students and young professionals to relax, study, hang out and enjoy a good cup of joe.

The shop features premium espresso beans hand-selected from Costa Rica. The Coffee Mill’s base brew is a medium, dark-roast Colombian coffee, and the shop also offers a variety of flavored brewed coffees such as hazelnut, pralines and cream and toasted coconut. Non-coffee lovers can enjoy tea or several different types of bottled beverages.

The business has partnered with Miller’s Country Store in Farmville to offer many fan-favorite pastries and other baked goods. The shop is also beginning to offer larger bites in the form of Pineview Bulk Food and Deli sandwiches.

With a minimalist vibe and a cozy, calm atmosphere, Meadows hopes The Coffee Mill will serve as a relaxed space where people from across the area can come together to decompress, exchange ideas and build community, all while enjoying premium coffee with a premium coffee shop experience.

Currently, The Coffee Mill is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day but Tuesday. Hours will be adjusted once college students return in the fall.