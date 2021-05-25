Prince Edward athletes sign with colleges

Five Prince Edward County Public Schools (PECPS) students have signed letters of intent to play college sports. With the two students that signed in the fall, PECPS has seven students from the Class of 2021 playing sports in college.

T’Asia Beasley, an honor roll student, will play softball at Penn State New Kensington in the fall. Beasley played softball for three years and was an all-district award winner. Beasley is currently helping to coach the Prince Edward County Middle School softball team. Beasley also played two years of volleyball while at PECPS.

Josephine Hemmer, an honor roll student, will attend Guilford College in the fall and run track and cross country. Hemmer ran cross country all four years at PECPS. Hemmer was all-district/all-region and qualified for the state meet. While at PECPS, Hemmer also participated in four years of outdoor track, four years of swimming, and one year of soccer.

Hayat Khan, an honor roll student, will attend Radford University in the fall and run track and cross country. Hayat Khan has run cross country all four years at PECPS. Hayat Khan was all-district/ all-region as a sophomore and finished first, second, along with his brother Saad Khan in the James River district and regionals meets. Hayat Khan participated in four years of indoor and outdoor track.

Saad Khan, an honor roll student, will attend Longwood University in the fall and run track and cross country. Saad Khan has run cross country all four years at PECPS. Saad Khan was all-district/all-region as a sophomore and finished first, second, along with his brother Hayat Khan in the James River district and regionals meets, and qualified for the state meet. While at PECPS, Saad Khan participated in four years of indoor and outdoor track and played varsity soccer during his senior year.

Maria Waleska Brito Raia, an honor roll student, will play soccer for Bard College in the fall. Waleska scored more than 60 goals during her four-year soccer career at PECPS. She is the all-time leader in goals scored at Prince Edward. In addition to soccer, Waleska played one year each of tennis and volleyball.