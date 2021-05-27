Road to be paved soon

Residents tired of slowing down and then bumping along the milled pavement at the Abilene/Worsham Road intersection have only a few more days to wait until the road is paved. Paula Jones of the Virginia Department of Transportation confirmed Wednesday that the road and new turning lanes from Route 15 onto Abilene Road and Worsham Road are scheduled to be paved Tuesday, June 1, to Friday, June 4, weather permitting. The state of the road has been the source of complaints following the milling process to prepare the road for paving earlier this month. (Photo by Roger Watson)