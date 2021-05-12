expand
May 12, 2021

Sailor’s Creek hosts Junior Ranger event

By Staff Report

Sailors Creek Battlefield Historical State Park will host a day of Junior Ranger activities and self-guided battlefield exploration Saturday, May 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Participants can visit park rangers and living historians at the historic Hillsman House where staff will show the military equipment used while on campaign during the American Civil War, explain field hospital implements and procedures and demonstrate rifled musket firing.

Be sure to ask a ranger for the scavenger hunt and new Junior Ranger Program packet as well.

Social distancing and COVID-19 protocols shall be strictly observed. Should adverse weather conditions arise, portions of the event schedule may be altered.

This program is family friendly and free to the public. For additional information, call the park at (804) 561-7510 or email sailorscreek@dcr. virginia.gov.

