Sailor’s Creek to host Memorial Day tribute

Sailor’s Creek Battlefield will host a Memorial Day Tribute entitled “The Vacant Chair” Saturday, May 29, at 10 a.m.

The park will honor the men and women who paid the last full measure throughout the nation’s history, while also recognizing the missing and unknown soldiers from the Battles of Sailor’s Creek by laying a commemorative wreath to their memory.

Beginning with opening remarks by park staff, Rev. Jeffery Schroeder will deliver a benediction to conclude the ceremony. Immediately following the commemoration, living historians will be available for period-dressed demonstrations and tours of the Hillsman House.

Social distancing and COVID-19 protocols shall be strictly observed. Should adverse weather conditions arise, portions of the event schedule may be altered.

Please wear comfortable clothing appropriate for changing weather conditions.

This program is family friendly and free to the public. For additional information, call the park at (804) 561-7510 or email sailorscreek@dcr.virginia.gov.