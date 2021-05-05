expand
Ad Spot

May 5, 2021

Sex offender located in Green Bay

By Staff Report

Published 11:04 am Wednesday, May 5, 2021

The Virginia State Police issued a press release Tuesday afternoon saying Michael P. Trim, a convicted sex offender who allegedly failed to re-register at his new address has been arrested.

Michael Trim

The arrest happened in the Green Bay area of Prince Edward County. The VSP had issued a request to the public to help located Trim’s whereabouts Monday, April 19.

“The residents of Virginia are an invaluable partner in locating offenders and submitting tips on all types of crimes,” the release said.

More News

LETTER – Cumberland should rethink EMS decision

Shaw named ODAC soccer rookie of year

Tigers to meet Hornets in ODAC baseball tourney

Shooting suspect remains on the loose