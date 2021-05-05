Shooting suspect remains on the loose

Farmville Police Chief Andy Ellington confirmed Wednesday, May 5, the department has not located a man charged in a shooting incident Saturday, May 1, in the 500 block of Virginia Street.

Tashon Lamont Brown, 21, of Farmville, remains at large. Police have said he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Brown is wanted in connection with the Saturday shooting incident that left a 24-year-old male wounded with non-life threatening injuries. Brown has been charged with multiple felonies as a result of the incident.

Ellington said police believe Saturday’s shooting on Virginia Street is connected to two Friday night shooting incidents in Farmville. The first was in the 800 block of Buffalo Street at 9:21 p.m. The second was on Third Street near Industrial Park Road where a bullet hit a passing car. No injuries were reported at either scene.

Two additional weekend shootings in Prince Edward County are also believed to potentially be connected to Brown.

The Prince Edward Sheriff’s Office reported a mobile home was hit with a bullet on Apollo Drive in the Worsham area Saturday, May 1, at 3:30 p.m.

Several bullet holes were found by deputies in an occupied mobile home following a shooting incident at 11:50 p.m. Sunday, May 2, on White Pine Drive in the Pamplin area.

Anyone with information pertaining to these investigations or Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call (434) 392-3332 or use the anonymous Tip411 application. Tips may also be texted to 847411. Messages must begin with the key word “FarmvillePD.”

Informants may also contact the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 392-8101 or Crime Solvers at (434) 392-3400.