Shooting victim dies from injuries

A shooting incident which occurred Thursday, May 20, in Prince Edward County is now being investigated as a homicide after one victim died as a result of his injuries.

According to a press release, at approximately 1 a.m. Thursday, May 20, the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of a shooting off of Patrick Henry Highway near the Prince Edward/Charlotte county line.

Responding sheriff’s deputies and members of Meherrin Volunteer Fire and Rescue found a man, later identified as Jesse Hodge, 22, of Keysville, with gunshot wounds. The victim was airlifted to MCV in Richmond where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Not long after this incident, the Sheriff’s Office received another call of a second gunshot victim, a male age 19, who was believed to have received his injuries at the same location. The second victim was taken to Centra Southside Hospital in Farmville and later was also airlifted to MCV.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call Lt. Joe Sprague or Investigator Sarah Meeks at (434) 392-8101 or Crime Solvers at (434) 392-3400.