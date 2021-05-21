Smithson working as an intern for Oliver & Eggleston

Donte’ Carnell Smithson is serving as a funeral service intern for the Oliver & Eggleston Funeral Establishment.

Being in the funeral industry for two years, Smithson has begun his internship at the Oliver & Eggleston Funeral Establishment in Farmville under the leadership of Carl U. Eggleston.

Smithson is a native of Charlotte County. He is the son of Princess Smithson and grandson of Sadie Arvin Warren of Keysville and grandson of Carnell Sr. and Mattie Smithson of Chase City.

Smithson is a 2013 graduate of Randolph-Henry High School and a 2016 graduate of Southside Virginia Community College with an associate’s degree in business administration. He is also a 2019 graduate of John Tyler Community College with an associate’s degree in funeral services.

Upon his completion of the internship, Donte’ plans to continue his career with the Oliver & Eggleston Funeral Establishment. He also plans to re-establish the Smithson Brothers Mortuary of Chase City.

Smithson is a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church in Farmville.

When Smithson is not working at the funeral home, he serves the community as a bus driver for both Charlotte and Prince Edward County public schools.