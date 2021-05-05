Tigers to meet Hornets in ODAC baseball tourney

Hampden-Sydney College has earned the No. 5 seed for the 2021 Old Dominion Athletic Conference Baseball Tournament.

The Tigers will play a best-of-three series at No. 4 seed and two-time defending champion Shenandoah University, beginning with a doubleheader on Friday, May 7, at 2 p.m. The third game, if necessary, will be played on Sunday, May 9, at a time to be determined.

H-SC finished the regular season with an overall record of 17-12, finishing 12-10 in the ODAC, to claim the fifth seed for the conference tournament. The Tigers of 18th-year head coach Jeff Kinne have won seven of their last 10 games, and 11 of the last 15 overall. H-SC and SU, have met in the opening series of each of the last two ODAC Tournaments with the Hornets winning the first two games played in Winchester to advance in both 2018 and 2019. The tournament did not take place in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Shenandoah, ranked No. 16 in the D3baseball.com/NCBWA Top 25, has a record of 26-8 overall, finishing 17-5 in the ODAC, and has won seven of their last 10 games, as well, and 14 of the last 19 overall. The Hornets and Tigers split their regular season doubleheader on May 1 in Winchester with H-SC winning game one by a score of 4-3, before SU took game two by a score of 5-3.

Nationally-ranked No. 21 Randolph-Macon College (22-9, 18-4) is the top seed for the ODAC Tournament and will host No. 8 seed Eastern Mennonite University (7-12, 6-12) in another best-of-three series. No. 2 seed the University of Lynchburg (28-11, 18-4) is hosting No. 7 seed Washington and Lee University (9-13, 9-13), while No. 3 seed Roanoke College (23-8, 15-4) is hosting No. 6 seed Bridgewater College (11-13, 10-12).