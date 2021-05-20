Two early morning shootings believed to be connected

Two early morning shootings in Prince Edward County Thursday, May 20, has the Sheriff’s Office asking the public for help.

According to a press release, at approximately 1 a.m. Thursday, May 20, the Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of a shooting off Patrick Henry Highway near the Prince Edward/Charlotte county line.

Responding sheriff’s deputies and members of Meherrin Volunteer Fire and Rescue found a man in his early 20s with gunshot wounds. The victim was airlifted to MCV in Richmond.

The release states not long after this incident the Sheriff’s Office received another call of a second gunshot victim who was taken to Centra Southside Hospital in Farmville and later also airlifted to MCV.

Both incidents are believed to be connected and are under investigation by the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call Lt. Joe Sprague or Investigator Sarah Meeks at (434) 392-8101 or Crime Solvers at (434) 392-3400.