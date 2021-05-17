United Way to shut down by June 30

The board of directors of the United Way of Prince Edward County has unanimously decided to end operations after more than 50 years of helping serve the needs of area nonprofits.

A press release from the organization said the board made the decision the week of May 2, but waited until it could notify its partner organizations before making the decision public.

“This has been a very difficult decision, but after much discussion over the past few years, we have decided that it is time,” United Way President Rucker Snead wrote in a letter notifying the organization’s members of the recent vote.

The shutdown and dissolution of the organization is expected to be finished by June 30. The United Way is no longer accepting donations. Any left-over funds of the all-volunteer organization will go toward the shutdown or be distributed to a cause, according to the release.

The United Way board asked for feedback from its partners and the community on whether or not there was a need to continue. Snead said the volume of what they heard from the community was not as much as they had hoped for and also not as strong.

“I was hoping we’d hear a little bit more, but we’re not surprised,” Snead said.

The United Way’s goal for the year was $60,000. The first of two allocations was made earlier this year dividing $28,000 among the nonprofit partners. The local organization has had issues raising money the past couple of years due to the pandemic which shutdown many of the United Way’s traditional fundraising events.

Board member Lonnie Calhoun said although the Prince Edward County United is going away, the needs of the community remain.

“There is a need. People should still give,” he said.