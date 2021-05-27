VT player to help during Fuqua volleyball camp

Logan Mosely, the starting libero for Virginia Tech, will assist during the rising eighth through 12th-grade beach volleyball camp to be held at Fuqua School’s Peregrine Pit Beach Volleyball Complex June 9-11.

Mosely got her start playing beach volleyball at Southern Sand in North Carolina. During her high school years, Logan won several beach titles. Her ACC stats and records are impressive and include being selected for the Miami Invitational All-Tournament Team and notching a season-high 23 digs at Duke (10/25).

“Bringing her knowledge and expertise to share with the Fuqua beach volleyball camp is truly exciting,” Fuqua School Head Volleyball Coach Jamey Morris said. Visit https://www.fuquaschool.com/discover/campus-services/summer-programs-2020 to register for Fuqua School’s Beach Volleyball camp.