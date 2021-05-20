Wise selected as finalist in FFA competition

Tanner Wise, a junior at Buckingham County High School and second vice president of the Buckingham FFA, has been selected as a finalist for the statewide Outstanding Young Agriculturalist competition.

The purpose of this competition is to recognize high school junior or senior students for outstanding academic, community and agricultural achievement, to encourage students to evaluate their progress and career goals and to stimulate interest in striving for leadership opportunities and involvement in the agriculture and/or agribusiness industries.

Wise now moves on to the final stage of the competition in July where he will prepare and present a three- to five-minute speech for judges and answer questions at the Young Farmers Summer Expo event in Warrenton.

The speech topic is “Growing Our Agriculture Industry for the Future.”

Wise will compete with other finalists from across Virginia in this final stage of the contest and will be eligible to win a cash award.

Casey Davis is Wise’s FFA Advisor at Buckingham FFA.

Wise is the son of David and Sherri Wise of Poplar View Farm in Dillwyn.