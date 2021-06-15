Additional mobile vaccination clinics announced

The Virginia Department of Health’s Piedmont Health District has announced the dates and locations of its second week of mobile vaccination clinics.

The mobile clinics will offer free COVID-19 vaccines for those 18 and older in a series of smaller and more local clinics, primarily in rural and underserved areas where vaccine access can be challenging. They are designed to reach unvaccinated Virginians at times and places that are closer and more convenient.

The added clinics are at the Town of Farmville information kiosk in the Walmart parking lot Friday, June 18, from 3 to 6 p.m.; at the Toga Volunteer Fire Department in Dillwyn Saturday, June 19, from 9 a.m. to noon; and at Sharon Road Baptist Church in Arvonia, Saturday, June 19, from 2 to 5 p.m.

No appointments are needed for these vaccination events.

These mobile clinics will offer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, thus eliminating the need for a person to return for a second-dose shot.