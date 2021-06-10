Administrative changes announced

At the June 7, 2021, meeting of the Cumberland School Board, members of the School Board approved administrative changes for the 2021-2022 school year.

Michael Camden, current principal of Cumberland Middle School, has accepted the position of school nutrition supervisor/custodial supervisor. Camden received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood Education from Longwood College and a Master of Supervision and Leadership degree from Liberty University. He was a former teacher at Cumberland Elementary School, the at-risk director for Bluestone High School, the PLC coach/assistant principal for Bluestone High School, the assistant principal for Lacrosse Elementary School, the principal of Lacrosse Elementary School and the supervisor of alternative programming and district intervention for Hopewell City Public Schools. In addition, he was named Cumberland County Public Schools Division Teacher of the Year in 2010, and he has coached basketball and soccer.

Andrew Hoyt, current assistant principal for Cumberland Middle School, will assume the role of CMS principal for the upcoming school year. Hoyt

earned his Bachelor of Arts from State University of New York at Geneseo and his Master of Science in Literacy Education from State University of New York at Cortland and an endorsement in Educational Leadership from Longwood University. He is presently enrolled in a doctoral program. He formerly served as a teacher in Vicksburg-Warren School District in Vicksburg, Mississippi and a teacher at Cumberland Middle School. In addition, he has served as the summer school coordinator and administrative liaison for CMS and was selected as the Cumberland Middle School Teacher of the Year for 2016.

In another change, Travis Gilliam, who is currently assistant athletic director for CuCPS, will become the athletic director. Gilliam is a former graduate of Cumberland High School and has been involved in athletics as both a student and a coach, having served as the girls softball coach. He is a graduate of the Lynchburg Criminal Justice Academy, obtained his Virginia Department of Education Technical Professional teaching license in law enforcement and has served as the school resource officer for Cumberland County Public Schools before retiring from the Cumberland Sheriff’s Department. In addition, he served in the U. S. Army and has served as a mentor for youth of the county.

Superintendent Chip Jones commented, “I am excited to continue working with Mr. Gilliam, Mr. Camden and Mr. Hoyt in their new roles. Each of them has the desire to engage the school community in all aspects of learning from classroom instruction, school nutrition, extra-curricular activities to school facilities. Our theme for the upcoming school year is ‘Duke Pride,’ and Mr. Gilliam, Mr. Camden and Mr. Hoyt will help ensure that all students are proud to be Dukes.”